President Donald Trump on Saturday demanded Congress deliver better aid to Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic as he rejected the bloated relief bill passed before Christmas.

“Increase payments to the people, get rid of the ‘pork,’” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing his video from Tuesday highlighting the billions of dollars in aid sent overseas while Americans only received $600 per person in direct coronavirus relief in the bill.

Increased unemployment payments expired Saturday, prompting corporate media and Democrats to pressure the president to sign the bill as he continues his Christmas vacation at Mar-a-Lago.

But Trump defended his demands for something better.

“I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in ‘pork,’” Trump wrote on Twitter, and added, “Remember, it was China’s fault!”

Congressional leadership appears unwilling to return to the negotiation table, as many believe Trump will eventually buckle to political pressure to sign the bloated $2.3 trillion bill that funds the government for the year and offers coronavirus aid.

In his video Tuesday, Trump condemned the bill and demanded Congress do better but stopped short of a veto threat.

On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden criticized Trump for failing to sign the bill.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said in a statement.

President Trump could also trigger a government shutdown if he does not sign the bill by 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The president has largely locked out the press from his daily activities in Mar-a-Lago and at his nearby golf club, preventing them from questioning his strategy.

“Going now to make a short speech to service members from all over the world,” he wrote on Twitter on Christmas Day. “It is a celebration of Christmas. Video Conference – Fake News not invited!”

Traditionally, President Trump has answered several questions from the press after allowing them to observe his video conference calls with the military.

But the president said he was working behind the scenes on the issue in between trips to the golf course.

“Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida,” he wrote on Christmas Day. “Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!”

