https://www.wsmv.com/news/downtown-by-petula-clark-heard-coming-from-rv-before-explosion/article_b43493ea-486d-11eb-ab97-6bbef4d8b51e.html

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are expected to give an update on their investigation into the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

FBI, ATF, and Metro Police will be giving an update on the investigation at 2nd Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard around 4 p.m.

#FBIMemphis, @ATFNashville, and @MNPDNashville will hold a press conference at approximately 4:00 p.m. CST at 2nd Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard to provide an update on the investigation. — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 27, 2020

Investigators confirmed the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark was playing before the explosion.

The Metro Police officers spoke to the media about what happened before and after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North early Friday morning.

This morning the @MNPDNashville officers who warned people to get out of the area Christmas morning are sharing what happened in the minutes and seconds before the explosion. Our personnel where on scene within minutes to help out brothers and sisters in blue. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/lMhmZzSyiC — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 27, 2020

Officer Richard Luellen was the first officer on the scene and said it appeared to him that no one was inside the RV at that time. He said there was shades on the vehicle, so it was difficult to see inside.

“So you could not see in at all,” Luellen, said.

He said he noticed the RV right away but with it being the Christmas holiday and people known to park in that area, he did not pay much attention to it at first.

Metro Police Chief John Drake again emphasized that Nashville is safe.

“We feel that Nashville is safe. We have no known threats,” Drake said during Sunday’s news conference.

Police tweeted that the “investigation into Friday’s explosion is on 2nd Ave N is meaningfully progressing.”

During this morning’s news conference, Chief John Drake again emphasized that Nashville is safe and that there are no known threats against our city. The investigation into Friday’s explosion is on 2nd Ave N is meaningfully progressing. pic.twitter.com/vYlDQ3BLW1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

