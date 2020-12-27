https://newsthud.com/watch-jake-tapper-claims-kayleigh-mcenany-tells-lies-all-the-time-she-cant-acknowledge-reality/

During a segment with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper claimed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany “tells lies all the time” adding “she can’t acknowledge reality.”

Tapper was telling Stelter who he refused to book as a guest.

“There were some people that are, just so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her,” Tapper said “Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. I mean, these are people who just tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.”

“I don’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way,” he continued “She was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer, I thought.”

“There is a big difference between somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who … tells lies all the time. She can’t acknowledge reality. So, I’m just not going to put somebody like that on air,” he added.

WATCH: