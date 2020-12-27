https://www.weaselzippers.us/461560-breaking-fbi-says-nashville-bombing-suspect-died-in-bombing-claims-he-acted-alone/

Via Fox News:

Former homicide detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams provides insight into questions raised about the possible 5G conspiracy connection as a potential motive for the Nashville bombing.

The suspect behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday.

Police said Warner owned the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville early Friday, and that he died during the blast.

