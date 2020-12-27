https://heavy.com/news/anthony-quinn-warner/

Anthony Quinn Warner is a 63-year-old Tennessee man who is a person of interest in the explosion of a parked RV in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning, according to CBS News. An RV similar to the one used in the Nashville bombing was parked at Warner’s home address in images available on Google Maps and Google Earth, Heavy discovered.

Jeff Pegues, a CBS News journalist, wrote on Twitter, “@CBSNews has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked #Nashville on #Christmas Day. Multiple sources tell us that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity.

There was the first clue pointing toward a motive; WSMV-TV’s Jeremy Finley is reporting that “FBI agents spent the days at another location today besides searching the home of Anthony Warner, pursuing tips that he was paranoid about 5g spying on Americans.” Since the pandemic hit, conspiracy theories have raged that 5G cell phone towers spread COVID-19; scientists have found the claims baseless, according to BBC. In May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of the potential for attacks by 5G conspiracy theorists against cell towers and wireless providers.

Warner, who is unmarried and childless, is self-employed in the IT area, a neighbor said; state records show he once was licensed as an alarm contractor, with a specialty in burglar alarm installation. In recent years, he lost a father and brother, leaving him with few living family members. On Saturday, a Newsweek editor said DNA swabs were being collected from Warner’s mother, “possibly to help identify human remains.” Heavy reached a neighbor of Warner’s who confirmed that the FBI and ATF were at Warner’s longtime house along Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee, which is a Nashville neighborhood. Documents show Warner transferred the home to a Los Angeles woman a month before the blast, however.

Heavy found an old picture of Warner in a 1974 Antioch High School yearbook. He was a junior in high school when this was taken. Warner doesn’t have any obvious/confirmed social media profiles to emerge so far.

The neighbor didn’t want her name printed, but she said he “lived here a long time. He was quiet, kept to himself.” Even though she’s lived near him for 25 years, the neighbor said she’s never known his last name. She described Warner as a white male with a “slight” build, standing about about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with “grayish hair, kind of long.” She noticed that the RV, which had been parked in his yard, was moved a couple days ago, and it’s not there now. She said Warner has lived at the home since at least 1995. The home is assessed at $89,900.

No arrests have been made. It’s not clear whether Warner is dead or alive, although authorities said previously they are analyzing tissue recovered in the blast zone; they are trying to confirm whether the remains are human. Catherine Herridge, a reporter with CBS News, shared on Twitter that authorities’ “leading theory” is that the suspect was “killed in the Nashville explosion. DNA tests on remains found at scene are being conducted to determine if they belong to suspect or someone else + Fed agents searching home person of interest.”

The bombing puzzled many as to motive because the bomber made deliberate efforts to encourage people to evacuate the area using a recorded message of a woman telling people to leave. The recording was interspersed with music and included a countdown, authorities said. However, the bombing also disabled a major communication network, because it occurred near a significant AT&T facility; CNN reported that it knocked out much of the region’s wireless service and that authorities are investigating whether it was the bomber’s target.

Authorities told CNN the explosion was likely a suicide bombing.

Although authorities refused to name a person of interest or any suspects in their December 26 press conference, videos and photos showed investigators had converged on Warner’s former home. Here’s video from the search of Warner’s Antioch residence:

In the December 26 press conference, authorities declined to confirm CBS News’ release of Warner’s name. They said they had more than 500 investigative leads and are looking into multiple individuals. “At this point, we’re not prepared to identify any single individual,” authorities said. They said they don’t know if there was more than one person involved in the bombing, although they don’t believe there are any active threats. “Let me reiterate that Nashville is safe. We feel and know that we have no known threats at this time,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Here’s a Google Maps image of the RV parked at Warner’s home address:

Here’s how it looks in Google Earth:

Below is the lone image of the RV used in the blast that was released by Metropolitan Nashville police. CNN reported that a tip about the RV used in the explosion led authorities to the Antioch home for a “court-authorized search.”

The downtown Nashville blast damaged a large section of 2nd Avenue early on Christmas morning. Three people were injured, but not seriously, and at least 41 buildings were damaged in the historic neighborhood, the mayor said in an earlier press conference.

“MNPD, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave North linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

WKRN-TV reported in a live broadcast that a message was “playing from the RV” before the blast. The video below captures a message urging people to evacuate. The police chief said in a news conference that the RV’s recording included a countdown that started at 15 minutes, urging people to evacuate and telling them how much time they had to do so.

"If you can hear this message, evacuate now. This area must be evacuated now," a woman's recorded voice says in a monotone voice in the video.







Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Neighbor Says Warner Worked in ‘Computers’ & Was Unmarried Without Children; State Records Show He Had a License to Install Alarms

The neighbor told Heavy that Warner told her once that he “worked for himself in computers. That was a long time ago.” She also said she believed he was “self-employed in IT.”

The neighbor said Warner had no family — no wife or kids that she knew of. She said he “was very good to the animals he had.” She said he had little dogs, and “when they got older, he built them a ramp so they wouldn’t have to climb.”

Online records show that Warner’s name is linked to a company called Custom Alarms Electronics, but it doesn’t come up in corporate records. All Biz.com says of that company, “Custom Alarms Electronics is located in Nashville, Tennessee, and was founded in 2000. This business is working in the following industry: Electrical installation. Annual sales for Custom Alarms Electronics are around USD 70,000.00.” It lists Warner’s name as the principal and the Bakertown Road address. It’s described as an “alarm contracting company” in state records.

Here’s his expired license for that work.

The neighbor said that Warner would wave and say hi, but he generally kept to himself.

She said she was “shocked to see the ATF and FBI” at his house. “It’s a little quiet neighborhood street,” she said.

As for the RV, she said he would “park it in his backyard and then move it. A couple days ago, I noticed it was moved.”

Warner doesn’t come up as a registered voter in Tennessee records. People on Twitter are widely sharing an old expired explosives handler identification registration in his name; however, Tennessee state records give a different city for that Anthony Warner, and there are three people with that name in the latter city, none Anthony Quinn Warner, 63.

The damage to the communication infrastructure was significant, due to the proximity of the blast to the AT&T building. AT&T wrote in a December 26 statement:

Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville. We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region. At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way. Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building. Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers. They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service. We continue to be grateful for the work of first responders as they respond to this event and help protect our team working to restore service for our customers.

On Christmas Day, AT&T wrote, “Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service. We have already rerouted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing in other equipment, including numerous portable cell sites to the area.”

On social media, one popular theory deals with AT&T’s ties to the NSA. In 2018, the Intercept alleged that NSA electronic spying facilities were located in AT&T buildings in cities across the country. However, the article does not mention Nashville.

Natalie Neysa Alund, a breaking news reporter for USA Today, wrote on Twitter, “Although a person of interest has been identified, a FBI spokesman at the scene said no person of interest or suspect is physically in custody.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that a person of interest or suspect is at large, however, because authorities previously revealed that they’ve recovered tissue that might be human remains at the bombing scene. The Tennessean reported that the bomb squad cleared the Bakertown Road property on the afternoon of December 26 and confirmed that no one was inside the property.

Authorities said they have no information of additional explosive threats. In a press conference on December 26, they called the bomber the “ultimate scrooge.”

Police said almost immediately that the blast was “an intentional act.”

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners,” Metro Nashville Police confirmed in their first statement on the explosion.

It’s not clear what ignited the explosion specifically, but there was a fairly large blast zone.

2. A Quit Claim Deed Says That Anthony Quinn Warner Recently Gave His House to a Los Angeles Woman for Zero Dollars, But She Claims She Knows Nothing About It

Online records say that Anthony Warner first showed up at the property address with the RV in the 1980s and was there through 2020.

A quit claim deed available through Davidson County records shows that on November 25, 2020, Warner, for unclear reasons, gave the property in Antioch to an unmarried Los Angeles, California, woman named Michelle Swing for $0. The deed confirms that Warner was unmarried. Michelle L. Swing has ties to Tennessee and is 29 years old, according to online records. Her Facebook page is deleted. Daily Mail reached Swing and says she claimed she knew nothing about the house, but they called her “Lisa Swing.”

She told Daily Mail: “In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything. I didn’t even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.” According to Daily Mail, Swing declined to say whether she had ever met Warner or had family ties to him, saying, “I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI.”

Here’s the home’s tax record:

A second property at a different address on Bakertown Road was previously transferred to Swing via quit claim deed. First, the property belonged to Warner’s parents. It was quit claimed to his brother, and then to Anthony Q. Warner, who quit claimed it to Swing. See the second record here. In March 2019, Swing quit claimed the property to a woman named Betty Lane.

Neither woman has been accused of having any knowledge about or involvement in any wrongdoing related to the Nashville bombing.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to local journalists that they were searching the home in Antioch, Tennessee. Journalist Alund wrote on Twitter, “FBI public affairs officer Darrell DeBusk said information developed during the course of the investigation led law enforcement to this home on Bakertown Road in Antioch.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper previously called the bombing a “one-off event.”

“As for the explosion, we’ve got great people working on it, and we’ll get to the bottom of it,” he said in a news conference. “It seems intentional, but I think it’s just a one-off event, and people should not be concerned about it. But in a year that has had everything else, let’s add an explosion to it.”

“At 6:32 Christmas morning, @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Ave, approximately one block north of Broadway,” Cooper tweeted. “Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle. The cause of the explosion is under investigation with help from federal authorities. MNPD will share updates as they become available and is restricting downtown traffic. Be safe Nashville. Thank you to our emergency personnel for your quick response.”

3. Anthony Warner Has an Old Arrest History Dating to the 1970s & Had Little Close Family Left

Anthony Warner, of the same age as the man named by CBS, has an arrest history for felony controlled substances in Davidson County, Tennessee. You can see that arrest record here. The conviction dates to the late 1970s.

In addition to being unmarried and without children, Warner had lost two close family members in the last decade, leaving him with a sister and nephew, according to his father’s obituary, in addition to the mother. The father was known as “Popeye.” Warner’s high school yearbook lists him as playing golf. Heavy reached a high school classmate who knew his brother, but Tony made so little of an impression that she didn’t remember him.

He has relatives with ties to New York state, according to online records. The obituary that appears to be for his father doesn’t mention “Tony” Warner having a spouse, but it does list a brother and sister. The obituary says his dad was from Nashville and died there in 2011. In 2018, his brother died of cancer, according to a post his sister made in an Antioch High School alumni group.

4. The FBI Received Two Prior Tips About Warner Before the Bombing, Reports Say

According to journalist David Begnaud, a CBS News national correspondent, “At least 2 tips were called in to @FBI about Warner, prior to the explosion.” What those tips said has not yet been released.

When the explosion went off, it “knocked one of our officers to the ground,” the police spokesman said. No officers were severely hurt. One suffered temporary hearing loss. “There were a number of officers working a call when the explosion occurred,” he said. Officers were “conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure there’s no one in need of help.”

Police closed a 10-block radius of the Tennessee city’s downtown, according to WSMV-TV.

According to WKRN-TV, the explosion occurred in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

5. Police Responded to Shots Fired Reports Before the Blast

Police initially were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Witnesses have also told Nashville news outlets that they heard gunfire. When police arrived, the chief said in a news conference, they encountered the RV playing the recorded message that warned people to evacuate. Six police officers have been celebrated as heroes for beginning to evacuate residents in the area, despite not knowing for sure if the bomb would detonate when the recording claimed it would.

Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer James Luellen, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Amanda Topping, Officer James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller were named as those who evacuated residents.

A WKRN journalist reported speaking to a man in the area who reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots. It’s not clear whether they really were gunshots, however. Authorities haven’t yet confirmed that there was actual gunfire.

Phil Williams, a reporter with NC5, wrote, “Explosion in downtown Nashville, apparently from parked vehicle on 2nd Ave. Fire department personnel being told to pull back two blocks from explosion site, concerned about potential vehicle bombs. Police bomb squad and fire hazmat team on scene.”

A police spokesman said in a news conference, “The immediate downtown area has been sealed off by law enforcement. A number of police dogs have been called and are now searching the area… to make sure there are no secondary devices. We have no indication there are secondary devices.” The search is occurring out of an “abundance of caution.”

The police spokesman said that officers saw that the “RV was parked there. There were circumstances about the RV that caused the officers to request the bomb squad.” He said police don’t know if anyone was physically inside the RV when it exploded.

