https://justthenews.com/government/former-trump-domestic-policy-chief-says-2000-stimulus-checks-unlikely-pass?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Grogan, former chief of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said Monday he doesn’t think the president and Congress will approve $2,000 relief checks per person after the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus bill capped individual payments at $600.

The former Trump aide explained that there was no way Congress was going to be able to negotiate a new bill, so Trump had to sign the stimulus bill in order to offer some kind of relief to Americans.

“It’s very difficult for me to see another bill getting done with more money flowing before Joe Biden takes office,” Grogan told show host Carrie Sheffield on “Just the News AM.”

Grogan cited the short time left in the Trump presidency and conservative coolness toward higher stimulus payments as reasons for his skepticism.

“It’ll be interesting to see if the Democrats can restrain themselves from more pork in there, and frankly, many Republicans will want to put other extraneous items in there that will infuriate the president even more,” he said.

