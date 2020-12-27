http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nZG0vjJkocw/

Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock shattered fundraising records by raising more funds than any other candidates in two months in their quest to oust Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

Ossoff became the highest-funded candidate in the history of U.S. Senate elections as he raised $106.7 million between October 15 and December 16, which is also the record for the most raised in two months. Ossoff has found more than $139.6 million for his bid to become Georgia’s next senator.

Ossoff had raised the most money in his 2017 special election bid in Georgia’s sixth congressional bid against then-GOP candidate Karen Handel.

This beats the record just set by South Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Jaime Harrison, who garnered $57 million between July and September in his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during the 2020 elections.

Nearly 2.1 million Georgians have cast their votes through early in-person voting or absentee voting for the Georgia Senate runoff election taking place January 5, according to data provided by the state on Thursday. https://t.co/xFj3PgtFiK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2020

Warnock also raised a record amount in his bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta raised $103.3 million in the last two months. Warnock raised $125.3 million for the raise, just barely losing to Ossoff.

Although Republicans did not attract as much as Warnock and Ossoff, they did bring an impressive haul ahead of the January 5 runoffs.

Perdue welcomed more than $68 million, and Loeffler some $63.9 million over the last two months. This means that Loeffler has raised $93.2 million, and Perdue has $89.7 million.

The Georgia Senate runoffs play a pivotal role in the battle for control of the Senate majority.

Kamala Harris said this week that the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff — namely, victories for both Democrat Senate hopefuls Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — can “change the course of our country.” https://t.co/j7vB6c9cPt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 22, 2020

Should Loeffler and Perdue lose their January runoffs, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the vice president-elect, becomes the Senate’s tiebreaking vote.

The fundraising totals follow as nearly 2.1 million Georgians voted early and through mail-in ballots for the Senate special election.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

