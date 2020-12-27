https://thehill.com/homenews/media/531750-geraldo-rivera-trump-acting-like-entitled-frat-boy-since-losing-election

Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera slammed President TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE, saying he has been acting like an “entitled frat boy” since losing a “bitterly contested election.”

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency,” Rivera tweeted late Saturday night.

“Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy,” he added.

Since President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrother of Biden adviser Ricchetti hired as lobbyist at Amazon Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Global COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million MORE was projected the winner of the election, Rivera has feuded with pro-Trump figures in the media and online, saying Trump’s claims of a rigged election and widespread voter fraud are false.

“That is so dishonest,” Rivera told Trump ally Charlie Kirk during a segment on Fox News about voter fraud earlier this month. “We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it!”

A week earlier, Rivera revealed on an episode of “The Five,” a program on which he is sometimes a guest, that Trump was no longer taking his calls

“I don’t mean to be petty or partisan. I just want you to know that as his friend — even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over,” Rivera said at the time.

One week ago, Rivera blasted Republicans who have given credence to Trump’s claims of voter fraud or talked about contesting the election results.

“Time to stop playing around with the Constitution. Biden won. Trump lost,” Rivera said on Twitter. “Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta.”

“Cross the Rubicon?” Are you shitting me? Time to stop playing around with the Constitution. Biden won. Trump lost. Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta. pic.twitter.com/EwuiYoNkzZ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 20, 2020

