On Sunday, a lawsuit was filed against Vice President Mike Pence by GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and several other congressional Republicans challenging the official results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of Jan. 6.

The lawsuit is about the very specific role that the vice president plays on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes and is expected to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the election. Generally, the vice president is limited to a ceremonial part in the meeting.

However, the lawsuit asks a federal judge in Texas to overturn the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and grant Pence the authority to reject the official election results in certain battleground states and award their electoral votes to President Trump.

The lawsuit argues a constitutional case against the 1887 law, but remains a long-shot attempt to change the apparent outcome of the November election.

