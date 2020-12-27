https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531774-gop-problem-solvers-caucus-co-chair-says-hell-vote-in-favor-of-2000-checks

Rep. Tom ReedTom ReedMcConnell getting much of what he wants in emerging relief deal House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Bipartisan group unveils new details on COVID-19 relief measure MORE (R-N.Y.), the Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair, said Sunday that he will vote in favor of House Democrats’ bill to provide the $2,000 relief checks that President Trump Donald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE has demanded.

Reed, who co-chairs the bipartisan group of about 50 members, released a statement indicating his support for larger stimulus checks than the $600 ones currently allotted in the almost $1 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed both chambers of Congress.

The Republican co-chair said he will support the Democrats’ bill that the House will vote on Monday and that boosted the check amounts to $2,000.

“The American people are hurting,” he said. “Economic stagnation and lockdowns have left many in difficult financial situations.”

“I’ve communicated to the President my support for his directive to increase the total size of stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual and will be voting in favor of the CASH Act tomorrow to do so,” Reed added. “It is only fair that we act decisively now to deliver the comprehensive relief individuals desperately need.”

Reed’s signal of support for bigger check amounts came minutes after Trump tweeted that there was “Good news on Covid Relief Bill,” adding “Information to follow!” The president did not provide additional details on these comments.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

The Problem Solvers Caucus, co-chaired by Reed and Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerHouse passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote McConnell getting much of what he wants in emerging relief deal Bipartisan group unveils new details on COVID-19 relief measure MORE (D-N.J.), was key in creating bipartisan legislation for COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress last week, after negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House had stalled for months.

Earlier Sunday, the “908 Coalition,” a different bipartisan group, had repeated its calls for Trump to sign the relief bill that, among other things, sends $600 to each American who makes less than $75,000 annually.

The president has not directly said whether he plans to veto or sign the relief bill but has condemned the legislation for only providing $600 in the stimulus checks, a criticism he raised after the bill passed both chambers of Congress.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously,” Trump said in a video last week.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump criticizes Senate Republicans ahead of election results vote, urges a ‘fight’ Biden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus relief COVID-19 could complicate Pelosi’s path to Speaker next year MORE (R-Ky.) has countered larger stimulus checks, indicating they would be unlikely to pass the GOP-majority Senate.

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief legislation is included in a $2.3 trillion government funding package that Trump needs to sign ahead of midnight Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown.

