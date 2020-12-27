https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531755-gop-senator-on-trump-pardons-it-is-legal-it-is-constitutional-but-i-think-its

GOP Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.) said Sunday that President Trump Donald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE‘s pardons for Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons include former officer who released police dog on man Paul Manafort: Handmaiden to dictators MORE, Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons include former officer who released police dog on man Paul Manafort: Handmaiden to dictators MORE and other loyalists convicted of various crimes were legal and constitutional but a “misuse” of power.

Speaking with “Fox News Sunday” guest anchor Mike Emanuel, Toomey said that he disagreed with Trump’s use of the pardon “in some cases.”

“I think the case of Mike Flynn, for instance, was completely legitimate to pardon him because the prosecution was an abuse of power. I don’t think Michael Flynn ever committed a crime,” Toomey said, referring to Trump’s first national security adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But some of these other cases — I mean, my goodness — we have tax fraud and bank fraud, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, but because they were close to the president, they got pardoned?” the senator continued, adding, “It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power.”

The president sparked heavy criticism when he issued pardons for Manafort and Stone as well as Trump-friendly former Reps. Duncan Hunter Duncan HunterPardoning elected officials sends the wrong message Trump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner in latest round MORE (R-Calif.), Steve Stockman Stephen (Steve) Ernest StockmanPardoning elected officials sends the wrong message Trump slams relief bill, calls on Congress to increase stimulus money Trump pardons individuals charged in Russia probe, ex-GOP lawmakers MORE (R-Texas) and Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsPardoning elected officials sends the wrong message Trump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons draw criticism for benefiting political allies MORE (R-N.Y.).

Toomey was also asked on Sunday if he agreed with recent calls to reform presidential pardon power, which the senator said would be difficult to achieve.

“Some are suggesting it’s time to reform presidential powers. Do you agree?” asked Emanuel.

“You know, it’s a good discussion to have, but it’s a tough call,” the Pennsylvania Republican responded. “This is obviously a constitutional power, so I don’t know how we would do it without amending the Constitution, and I think … it would be very challenging.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia in 2017. Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was convicted of eight felonies in 2018, including tax and bank fraud. Stone, an informal adviser to the 2016 Trump campaign, was convicted of seven felonies in 2019, including witness tampering. The president pardoned Stone and Manafort as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerNetanyahu invites Morocco’s king to Israel after first flight between countries Pompeo: US to establish diplomatic post in contested Western Sahara Kushner flies on first commercial flight between Israel and Morocco MORE‘s father, Charles Kushner, last Thursday, while Flynn was pardoned in November.

Trump is reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his adult children and himself amid calls from Democrats for investigations after he leaves office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

