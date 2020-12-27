https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/green-beret-charged-illinois-murder-spree-has-ptsd-following-combat-lawyer-said?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Army Green Beret accused of killing three people during an Illinois shooting rampage is a combat veteran who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the man’s attorney told a judge on Monday.

Attorney Elizabeth Ela Bucko told the court that the Green Beret, Sergeant 1st Class Duke Webb, was scheduled to be evaluated for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

Webb, who is stationed with the Army in Florida, reportedly was visiting family in Rockford, Illinois, when the shooting took place. Authorities say that he opened fire Saturday evening while at a bowling alley, killing three and wounding three. Webb has been charged with three counts each of murder and attempted murder.

According to records the Army provided to Just the News, Webb has served four tours in Afghanistan, the most recent of which ended in July. His awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman Badge, to indicate that he served under fire in a war zone.

The dates of Webb’s last deployment to Afghanistan, January through July 2020, coincide with the date of a deadly insider attack on members of the unit he served with.

In that incident, a man wearing an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun, military officials said. The attack killed two Green Berets from 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) – Webb’s own unit.

Just the News was not able to determine whether Webb was present during the attack, or if he personally knew Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez or Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, the soldiers who were killed. But, two active duty Army sources said: “Webb certainly would have known about it.”

Webb joined the Army in July 2008, and is a decorated Special Forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant, the Army said.

Army Special Forces commanders reacted to the news that one of their own had been charged in the rampage.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” Col. John W. Sannes, commander of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), said in a statement.

“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment,” said Major General John Brennan, head of 1st Special Forces Command, in a statement. “The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service.”

The regiment will cooperate with Rockford police, Brennan said.

Webb made his first court appearance Monday via video, and was denied bond.

Webb’s unit is based at Camp Bull Simons, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the Army said. He was on leave when the shooting occurred.

