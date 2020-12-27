https://www.dailywire.com/news/growing-pains-star-jeremy-miller-blasts-kirk-cameron-for-lockdown-protests

Leading up to Christmas, actor Kirk Cameron led a series of caroling events in protest of lockdown orders.

“At a shopping center outside of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron headlined a third Christmas carol sing-along to protest California’s stern public health restrictions,” reported The Daily Wire last week. “More than 100 people gathered at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks as the area experiences a rise in cornavirus infections and a shortage of ICU beds. It was the second demonstration of its kind organized at that location, which is next to a drive-up COVID-19 testing center.”

People of all ages attended the event, few of whom wore masks or socially distanced. The former “Growing Pains” star hailed the event as a “celebration of our God-given liberties.”

“We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior,” he wrote on social media. “Let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace.”

Kirk Cameron’s former “Growing Pains” co-star Jeremy Miller, who played his younger brother Ben on the hit show, said the protest “disappointed” him.

“While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority,” Miller told Page Six.

“I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him,” he added.

Earlier in December, after hosting his first caroling even, Kirk Cameron told Fox News that he could not ignore the devastation brought about by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“All I can tell you is that I’m looking around in my community and I’m seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted, people dealing with anxiety, depression, suicides spiking, the abused being quarantined with their abusers, and I can’t just ignore that,” he said.

“People are just clamoring to come and be a part of [the events],” Cameron added. “This is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and there are thousands and thousands of people in our community who would rather not suffer in isolation, and come out to sing and express their gratitude because we believe that there is immunity in community, but there is desolation in isolation.”

After backlash on social media, Kirk Cameron’s sister, Candace Cameron Bure, clarified that she did not participate in the protest and that she supports health guidelines.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe,” she tweeted.

