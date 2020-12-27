https://trendingpolitics.com/oof-we-may-not-know-results-of-senate-run-offs-in-georgia-for-weeks/

Here we go again.

Republican voters understand how important it is the party retains control of the Senate next month in two run-off elections Jan. 5 in Georgia.

sponsor



Democrats understand how important it is to win both seats as well; if, in fact, Joe Biden is assisted into the Oval Office, with control of the House and Senate the Marxists who will be guiding Biden’s policies from behind the curtains will control all levers of legislative power.

Free 2nd Amendment Hat – Just Pay Shipping!

Here’s the problem: We likely won’t know for weeks who actually won the elections, even though common sense tells us that both GOP incumbents – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – should win because they either garnered enough votes to win outright last month (Perdue) or would have if they hadn’t been challenged by another popular Republican (Loeffler) in the same election.

And here’s the problem with not knowing for weeks: That will increase the opportunity for Democrats to steal both elections, especially since the balloting systems that allowed the party to take the state away from President Donald Trump are still in place.

Fox News has more details:

Election officials in Georgia are gearing up for the possibility that next month’s Senate runoff elections may spend weeks in litigation before a final winner is determined.

The state has become closely divided in recent years and both Democrats and Republicans expect the results to be razor-thin.

President Trump lost the state in the 2020 presidential election by around 12,000 votes. The president has refused to concede, saying he was the victim of widespread voter fraud — allegations GOP officials in the state say are baseless.

A couple of things. First of all, this kind of reporting is exactly why Fox News is losing readers and viewers; there is nothing fake about video showing some poll workers illegally counting hidden ballots after sending all other poll workers home.

Secondly, and this is important, the two GOP senators were comfortably ahead of their Democratic rivals; Perdue only narrowly missed reaching 50 percent of the vote to avoid a running against rival Jon Ossoff. So, by any measurable standard, the two Senate races should not be “razor-thin” margins of victory for the GOP incumbents.

However, notice how Joe Biden’s victory – 12,000 votes – was razor-thin. Don’t you have to make it seem so when you’re taking away a state Trump won comfortably just four years ago?

In any event, the alterations made by state GOP leaders – namely, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – before the election which created the conditions to allow for the election theft have not been reversed or rescinded.

That means the mechanisms for taking away two U.S. Senate seats still exist and are in place. Now, will the GOP be ready this time with more poll watchers, a better legal strategy should shenanigans occur, and a more aggressive PR campaign to push back against early projections of ‘losses?’

Tap Here To Follow TrendingPolitics On Parler!

Probably. Let’s hope so.

But it might matter if Democrats are a step ahead again, as they were ahead of last month’s presidential election.

Beyond that, if Democrats manage to capture both seats, states run by Republicans ought to prepare to employ the same political strategy against Biden that blue states employed against Trump: Nullification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

