Democrats know that the people of Georgia don’t support them.

That’s why they are relying on big money from California donors.

The LA Times reported:

With early voting well underway and both sides expecting extremely close races, record amounts of money continue to pour into Georgia’s twin Senate runoff campaigns, including a large chunk of cash from donors in California, new Federal Election Commission filings show.

The two Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, shattered all-time fundraising records over the last two months. Their Republican opponents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, hold a financial edge, however, thanks to outside Republican groups that can raise massive sums mostly unconstrained by federal campaign laws.

Much of that outside money comes from donors whose identities remain undisclosed.

Warnock brought in just over $103 million in the two months from mid-October to mid-December, according to his filing. Ossoff raised even more — almost $107 million. Perdue raised $68 million and Loeffler, $64 million.

Rich Hollywood Elites are also hosting fundraisers in Georgia for the Democrats:

Rich Hollywood Elites are flooding the zone in Georgia with cash and outreach in the hopes of helping Democrats seize control of the United States Senate in the all-important January 5th Senate runoff elections. https://t.co/eXKcffs0KL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 29, 2020

Hollywood is tapping into an emerging connection with Georgia to support Democrats in the runoff elections: “There’s a new South that’s rising with the growing presence of the film and entertainment industry” https://t.co/ikyP2s8w3G pic.twitter.com/IGhFaN6Jdu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 30, 2020

