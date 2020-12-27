https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-representatives-moves-override-trump-veto-defense-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

If a sufficient number of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate follow suit so that both chambers of the nation’s legislature vote to override a presidential veto, that would mark the first such veto override by Congress during Trump’s tenure in office.

President Trump listed a number of issues in his veto message that played into his decision not to approve the legislation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

