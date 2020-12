https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-votes-favor-2000-stimulus-checks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. President Trump has been pushing for the $2,000 figure.

The bill passed 275-134, according to the Washington Post, though it is not certain that the Republican-controlled Senate will also pass it.

