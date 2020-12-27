https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe8d9b09cd48c07ede6c27b
A physician had allergic reaction to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, used his own autoinjector and has recovered, Boston Medical Center reports….
A woman described as a “far-left” journalist and three other activists are charged in the August firebombings of multiple police cars….
European Union countries have started a coordinated campaign to vaccinate their citizens on Sunday in a show of unity which comes days after a trade deal was reached ahead of Britain’s departure from …
The Viasna human rights group says that 13 people have been detained in Belarus during the traditional weekend protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office in a di…