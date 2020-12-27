https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/12/27/i-do-not-lie-kayleigh-mcenany-drops-the-hammer-on-jake-tappers-unsupported-claim-that-she-constantly-lies/

When historians study President Trump’s tenure in the White House, one of the questions that should be addressed is (not if, but…) to what extent the media treated the current administration differently than its predecessors. When that question is examined, remember statements like that of CNN’s Jake Tapper on ‘Reliable Sources’ discussing why he refuses to invite White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on his show.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas captured an exchange between host Brian Stelter and Tapper discussing McEnany not being allowed to appear on his show.

McEnany did not allow Tapper to broadcast his accusations without a response. She rightly points out that Tapper did not support his claims.

Putting aside the fact that Tapper did not describe one instance when McEnany had made a false statement, in what administration did cable news channels start carefully examining the veracity of administration officials’ commentary as a prerequisite for booking them as guests?

