Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh choked up on air Wednesday delivering a heartfelt message to his listeners in his last broadcast of 2020.

Limbaugh, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February, explained how he likes to reflect at Christmas on what he is thankful for.

“My point in all of this today is gratitude. My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh explained that he was not expected to live beyond October, and said how thankful he was to be able to do his show.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today. I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December,” Limbaugh explained.

“And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today,” he continued. “I wish there was a way to say it other than thank you. Your’re just the best.”

Limbaugh went on to critique Biden’s message of panic and doom when he said America’s worst days of the coronavirus are ahead of us. Limbaugh said it was a bleak message.

“What a bleak way of looking at things. It’s never time to panic, folks. There’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country,” Limbaugh said.