https://justthenews.com/world/iranian-spokesman-we-hope-those-who-have-clear-mind-washington-decrease-tensions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh pushed back against the Trump administration’s allegations that Iranian-backed militias perpetrated a rocket attack which impacted the U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq.

The Dec. 20 attack on Iraq’s Green Zone did not cause any American injuries but did damage buildings in the U.S. Embassy compound, according to a Dec. 23 statement from a U.S. Central Command spokesman, who added that the attack “was almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed Rogue Militia Group.”

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” President Trump tweeted days after the incident. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

A Dec. 20 press statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had attributed the attack to “Iran-backed militias.”

Khatibzadeh spoke out regarding reports that the nation of Israel had sent submarines to the Persian Gulf, the Washington Times noted. The outlet also said that the American Navy has verified that it recently sent nuclear-powered subs through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Everyone knows what the Persian Gulf signifies for Iran,” Khatibzadeh said to reporters Monday, as quoted by Agence France-Presse. “Everyone knows the policies [of Tehran] regarding security and national security. … Everyone knows very well how high the risk is raised if the red lines of Iran are crossed.”

“We have not been looking for tension in the region,” Khatibzadeh said, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the Times reported. “We have no doubts about defending the country at all. Everyone has tried and witnessed our responses. We hope those who have a clear mind in Washington decrease tensions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

