https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe94a309cd48c07ede6d543
(FOX NEWS) — The suspect behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday. Police…
President Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-needed cash to businesses and individuals. It also avoids a government shutdown….
President Trump Sunday night signed the Covid-19 stimulus relief bill after initially refusing to sign it due to the billions of dollars going to foreign nations. Trump said Congress this week will vo…
Google De-platforms CDMedia From Advertising Revenue In Deep State Monopolistic Move. The War Against Truth Continues By Big-Tech….
Trump unexpectedly slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package earlier in the week, but he stopped short at the time of vowing to veto it….