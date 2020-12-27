http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Da8Im19kmxM/

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” host Jesse Watters raised the possibility of Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

The younger Trump would not rule out the possibility.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: Before I let you go, are you saying you will never run for Senate in North Carolina? Is that what you’re saying? You will never run?

TRUMP: Well, who said that? I never said never. No. Look, I would love to represent my home state and I think that it’s a really incredible thing to be in these polls.

There’s a big decision at hand and I haven’t yet decided. I would love to do it, but we’ll see what happens.

WATTERS: All right. We’ll see if you can get Eric to move down there. He can play a lot of golf. That would be a lot of fun.

TRUMP: There you go.