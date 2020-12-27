https://freebeacon.com/campus/this-week-in-campus-insanity-vol-25/

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Florida Lawmaker Calls on University of Central Florida to Investigate Professor for Using Term ‘Wuhan Coronavirus’ | The College Fix

Students and state lawmakers are calling on UCF to investigate politics professor Alvin Quackenbush after he sent a message to students in April about the “Wuhan Corona virus.”

5. Tufts Students Pass Anti-Israel Ballot Measure | Washington Free Beacon

Students at Tufts University passed a ballot measure that would prohibit campus police from attending counterterrorism training in Israel.

4. NYU Professor: What if White Americans’ Taxes Were Investigated for Ties to Slavery | Campus Reform

A New York University professor suggested that white people should be forced to submit their taxes to be checked for ties to slavery.

3. University of Michigan Task Force Claims ‘Picnic,’ ‘Long Time, No See,’ Are Not ‘Inclusive’ | The College Fix

The University of Michigan’s IT department created a list of non-inclusive words and phrases alongside more inclusive alternatives. It suggests swapping “folks” for “guys” and “gals,” “built-in” for “native,” and “gathering” for “picnic.” Newspeak 101.

2. University of Rhode Island Students Want ‘White List,’ Threaten to Sue School if Next President Isn’t Black | Campus Reform

Students at the University of Rhode Island are making a “White List” of professors who speak about diversity without actively pushing the school to hire a more diverse administration. Students also threatened to file a lawsuit against the school if its next president is not black.

1. Law Professor: Black Americans’ Votes Should Count Twice | The College Fix

A law professor at Washington and Lee University said the votes of black Americans should be counted twice as a form of “voter reparations.”

Want more Campus Insanity? Read Vol. 24 here. Stay tuned for “This Year In Campus Insanity,” a roundup of the craziest campus stories of 2020.

If you have any suggestions for our Top 6 stories please email chrissy@freebeacon.com & nester@freebeacon.com.

