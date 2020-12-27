https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/legal-team-creates-new-way-blast-congress-vote-fraud/

A legal team whose members routinely appear in court to fight for religious rights and defend Christians who are attacked for their faith is creating an opportunity for Americans to urge members of Congress to address fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Through Liberty Counse’s campaign, citizens can send faxes to members in the U.S. House or Senate.

It provides for senders to cover the cost of the fax and contribute to the organization as well.

It explains that seven states that were called for former Vice President Joe Biden have now cast two sets of Electoral College votes.

“Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., as chair of the U.S. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, held a hearing on election fraud that established strong evidence of fraud,” Liberty Counsel said.

“We must urge Republican U.S. legislators to stop the fraud when they meet on January 6.”

The organization said: “Republican Electoral College voters cast alternate votes for President Trump in Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), Wisconsin (10), Arizona, (11), Nevada (6) and New Mexico (5). All combined, these contested states have 84 Electoral College votes. That is more than enough to swing the presidential election for one candidate or the other.”

In Congress, the group explained, “with the objection of one member from each chamber, contest election results.”

“Two members of the legislature can constitutionally take control out of the hands of the swing states and move it to the federal level.”

The fax explains to members of Congress the problems with the “irrevocably tainted” election.

It says a forensic audit of voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan, found votes were flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden due to a “machine enabled program.”

And “an amazing 68% of votes had been ‘adjudicated.'”

Further, documentation that is legally required to be maintained was deleted, and “there were three separate vote totals on the total number of voters and the total votes for each candidate changed three times.”

In Georgia, among other problems, “66,000 kids” voted.

“Multiple Post Office workers in Pennsylvania and Michigan confirmed that their office stamped the wrong date on ballots so they would be counted after the election. In addition, up to 288,000 ballots went missing during one transfer in postal custody in PA.”

Nevada saw “tribal groups” paying people to vote and telling them to vote for Biden, and in Arizona, thousands of voters never proved they are citizens.

The message to members of Congress explains, “For these, and thousands of other reasons, I plead with you to stand up for electoral integrity and vote to name President Trump president for four more years. Fraud must not be allowed to reign in America.”

