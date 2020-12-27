https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe92e109cd48c07ede6d237
In recent years, climate change activists have increasingly turned their attention from issues like the Paris Climate Accord – which President-elect Joe Biden promises to rejoin – to corporate climate…
Colleges and universities nationwide are failing to safeguard the digital safety and privacy of their students. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, schools faced new challenges when they were t…
Nancy Pelosi said winning in Georgia will give them enough leeway to pass legislation in a similar manner to having 60 votes in the Senate….
Around this time of year, the American public is inundated with a slew of holiday movies, most notably “It’s a Wonderful Life,” that are loosely based on the premise of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas C…