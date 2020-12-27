https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/lori-loughlin-released-2-month-prison-stint-following-role-college-admissions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday following a two-month sentence served for her role in the college admission scandal that ensnared wealthy, famous and influential families charged with bribing their children’s way into elite institutions across the country.

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving a five-month sentence at a federal prison facility in Lompoc, Calif. for his role in the scandal.

Loughlin served her sentence at a low-security federal prison in Dublin, Calif. — the same institution where fellow actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days in 2019 after admitting paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected to boost her score.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in her and her husband’s ploy to funnel $500,000 to the University of Southern California in exchange for admission of their two daughters. The two students were admitted as members of the university’s crew team, a sport in which neither of them had ever participated.

