Bobby Piton

Bobby Piton, the mathematician who testified at the Arizona voter fraud hearing dropped a bombshell this weekend.

Mr. Piton has done extraordinary work crunching data and his testimony pointed out blatant voter fraud through incontrovertible evidence, at one point claiming he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony.

Piton revealed this weekend that he examined just over 9 million records in Pennsylvania and has identified 521,879 unique last names.

In other words, these people have no parents, siblings, aunts, uncles or cousins who share the same last name (phantom voters).

Follow this thread:

245,033 or just under 47% of the total last names in Pennsylvania belong to ONE and ONLY ONE PERSON!

The Honorable @POTUS @realDonaldTrump

I have some absolutely Stunning News to report regarding PA. I examined just over 9,008,753 records and have identified 521,879 unique Last Names. 245,033 or just under 47% of the total Last Names in PA only belong to 1 and only 1 person! — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

Pennsylvania has 695,430 Fewer People in the top 1000 Last Names.

Bobby Piton found that there were fewer people with common surnames such as Smith, Jackson, Johnson.

fewer Smiths, than should be there. 19,591 Williams have gone missing, 30,830 Johnson’s are no where to be found. 11,656 Jackson went MIA. What in the world is going on in PA. Exactly 500 of the top 1000 names in PA have a deficit in the number of people that should be there. — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

Bobby Piton essentially discovered where those 695,000+ illegal ballots came from in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by over 700,000 votes on election night in Pennsylvania and within a few days after the election, hundreds of thousands of ballots appeared for Joe Biden.

Between 695,000 to 958,000 voters just got up and vanished out of Pennsylvania!

The Tally for these 500 Negative Names (below Nationwide Estimate) is 958,044. This is astounding 695,000 to 958,000 just got up and vanished out of PA. President Trump, I have a breakdown by Last Name of all of the people that have been gone missing. — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

Based on Piton’s findings, it appears that a centralized actor was calling the shots.

Bobby Piton says a sophisticated State Actor was able to optimize a desired outcome for both the state of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The Honorable @POTUS @realDonaldTrump

Please have someone check all of my work immediately regarding PA and GA. Based on my findings a sophisticated State Actor was able to optimize a desired outcome for both the State of Georgia and the State of Pennsylvania. I’m showing — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

Running the correlation between Last Names in PA, 1000 Names, vs those Same Last Names in GA, you get a negative -42.38%. The reason it isn’t higher is because some of the Last Names in PA that don’t make the top 100 names in GA. — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

Bobby Piton said someone with personal contact with President Trump reached out to him on Saturday and he sent him over 50 pages of his findings from the last month.

