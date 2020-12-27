https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mathematician-bobby-piton-finds-500000-unique-last-names-pennsylvania-sophisticated-state-actor-able-optimize-desired-outcome/

Bobby Piton

Bobby Piton, the mathematician who testified at the Arizona voter fraud hearing dropped a bombshell this weekend.

Mr. Piton has done extraordinary work crunching data and his testimony pointed out blatant voter fraud through incontrovertible evidence, at one point claiming he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony.

Piton revealed this weekend that he examined just over 9 million records in Pennsylvania and has identified 521,879 unique last names.

In other words, these people have no parents, siblings, aunts, uncles or cousins who share the same last name (phantom voters).

245,033 or just under 47% of the total last names in Pennsylvania belong to ONE and ONLY ONE PERSON!

Pennsylvania has 695,430 Fewer People in the top 1000 Last Names.

Bobby Piton found that there were fewer people with common surnames such as Smith, Jackson, Johnson.

Bobby Piton essentially discovered where those 695,000+ illegal ballots came from in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by over 700,000 votes on election night in Pennsylvania and within a few days after the election, hundreds of thousands of ballots appeared for Joe Biden.

Between 695,000 to 958,000 voters just got up and vanished out of Pennsylvania!

Based on Piton’s findings, it appears that a centralized actor was calling the shots.

Bobby Piton says a sophisticated State Actor was able to optimize a desired outcome for both the state of  Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Bobby Piton said someone with personal contact with President Trump reached out to him on Saturday and he sent him over 50 pages of his findings from the last month.

