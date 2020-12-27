https://mediarightnews.com/kayleigh-mcenany-and-jenna-ellis-respond-after-tapper-calls-mcenany-a-liar-during-a-therapy-session-for-cnn/

Earlier, we reported on how CNN host Jake Tapper told fellow CNN host Brian Steller that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a “liar” and that is why he doesn’t have her on his show.

Retweeting a clip of the exchange McEnany said that “This is a therapy session for a broken network, and Jake Tapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence.”

McEnany continued by saying that it was actually the opposite that is true, “Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”

Senior Trump advisor Jenna Ellis also had harsh words for the exchange and in a response to McEnany, Ellis said, “They’re nothing more than two pathetic figures trying to convince themselves they’re relevant”

Tapper also called Trump campaign advisor and former spokesman Jason Miller a liar and said that he wouldn’t want either him, nor McEnany on his show during the exchange.

Miller had began the segment by speaking about former Trump admin senior counsel Kellyanne Conway and attempted to criticize her contributions whenever she appeared on his show.

Tapper said that she was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer, in his opinion and not to lump everybody together within the administration. It is important to note that Conway had recently declared that “it looks like” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would “prevail” in the recent election.

Other well-known conservatives came to McEnany’s defense as well, with some responding to Ellis. Radio personality Dana McKay said about the CNN hosts, “I wonder… Do they actually believe the nonsense they spew or do they know they are lying?”

Lawyer Howard Steele quipped, “CNN is a mean spirited echo chamber with no attempt at balance. I sympathized with Jeffrey Lord for years. CNN is simply unwatchable now (and I was a VERY loyal viewer for decades). I even pull out my phone and earbuds at the airport to avoid it. Terrible business model.”

Under McEnany’s tweet, Evan Kilgore simply said, “Grill him Kayleigh.”

