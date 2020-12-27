https://canadafreepress.com/article/exclusive-gen.-michael-flynnwill-the-american-republic-survive-part-two
Socialist and communist ideology has crept into American culture and education. At the same time, America is threatened by foreign adversaries, with China’s Communist Party being the greatest opponent of all.
In this exclusive interview with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, we sit down to discuss this watershed moment in America’s history, and what he believes the future holds.
Will this great American experiment into republican governance survive or will it fail?
Watch Part 1 of this two-part interview:
