Covid unemployment benefits expire after President Donald Trump objected to the size of direct payments to Americans. …

Police are responding to the Empire State Building in New York City after someone called 9-1-1 and said that a bomb would be going off at noon. The threat was called in just after 11 a.m. No explosion…

Three men, including the rapper Splash Zanotti, allegedly demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into a South Florida home, police said….

The EU launched a bloc-wide vaccination program on Sunday in what Ursula von der Leyen called a “moment of unity.” Yet, each member state has got only around 10,000 doses so far, and some decided to s…

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The explosive was inside of an RV parked on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville. The RV arrived on 2…

