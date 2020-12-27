https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/12/27/nah-trump-refuses-to-sign-bill-is-not-at-all-a-one-sided-msm-headline-about-the-coronavirus-relief-legislation/

As with just about every political matter, there’s a way for issues to be couched that, while technically correct, doesn’t tell the entire story.

President Trump has not signed the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021,” also known as the coronavirus relief package. He has stated two objectives held by his administration of which he believes the passed legislation falls short. He wants higher direct payments to Americans and the spending in the bill to be slashed.

As a result, the Trump administration and Congress have yet to reach an agreement on a package. Mainstream media headlines, however, would have people believe that President Trump alone is holding Washington and the rest of the U.S. financially hostage.

“If Trump doesn’t sign” could also read “if Congress doesn’t reduce spending and increase the relief amount.”

CNN isn’t missing the opportunity to set the president up for blame if unfavorable outcomes befall the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia.

Fox Business phrased it differently.

Congress has presented the administration with a bill. President Trump now has every right to counter their proposal, as he outlined in the tweet mentioned above. It’s why we have a system of checks and balances that allows for negotiation in government between the (executive and legislative) branches.

