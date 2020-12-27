https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe9c8c09cd48c07ede6e86d
The most popular pet supplies we covered in 2020 include dog food, dog beds, dog treats, dog toys, cat food and cat toys from Blue Buffalo, Purina and more….
At least four people were killed in separate attacks across Afghanistan on Monday, officials said, raising further concerns about the fate of peace talks that have been suspended until at least next m…
The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Commu…
European Union nations have unanimously approve the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, a prerequisite for the agreement to come into operation on New Year’s Day…
One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism…