https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nashville-anthonywarner-bombing-tennessee/2020/12/27/id/1003255

Nashville officials on Sunday named Anthony Warner as the bomber in the Christmas Day explosion and said he died on the scene.

“We base this conclusion on forensic evidence,” Don Cochran, the U.S. Attorney General for the Middle District of Tennessee, said during a press briefing.

Officials said DNA from human remains recovered at the scene matched that from known DNA belonging to Warner, and that he perished at the scene.

Developing …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

