Law enforcement sources tell CBS News the leading theory is that the suspect may have been killed in the explosion in Nashville. DNA tests on human remains found at the scene are being conducted to determine if they belong to the suspect or to someone else https://t.co/FCZdy13a6b
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 26, 2020
