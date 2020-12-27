https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suspect-may-have-been-killed-in-explosion-human-remains-being-tested/

Posted by Kane on December 27, 2020 1:14 am

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the suspect “may have been killed in the explosion.” Human remains found at the scene are being tested to determine if they belong to the suspect.

