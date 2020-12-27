https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/amc-theater-orders-police-to-remove-disabled-child-who-cant-wear-face-mask/

Several of our Todd Starnes Radio Show listeners in Morehead City, North Carolina sent me video of a disgusting incident at a nearby movie theater.

The video shows the manager of the AMC Theater in Jacksonville, North Carolina banning a disabled child from entering the theatre.

Family members were masked up. However, the child, who was in a baby stroller and is non-verbal, was not wearing a mask.

She reportedly has a condition that precludes her from wearing either a mask or a face shield.

Police were summoned to the theater and escorted the outraged family outside. We’re going to be speaking with folks who were at the theater on Monday’s edition of the show.

