New York is now reportedly investigating a local health network that serves primarily Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods for ~ checks notes ~ vaccinating people against Covid-19:

A Brooklyn-based health network allegedly improperly obtaining COVID-19 vaccines and distributing them to the public. State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker lashed out saying it apparently “fraudulently obtained” the vaccine doses.https://t.co/jzHqTYud9s — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 26, 2020

The group isn’t even hiding it which is how the state’s crack investigative team was made aware of the nefarious scheme to keep people safe:

ParCare, a network of six clinics that serves Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and upstate Orange County, openly bragged it had 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.https://t.co/gDraUzdAeh — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 27, 2020

THIS is what they’re investigating? From the NY Daily News:

ParCare vowed to vaccinate anyone over age 60 who sign up online on a “first come first served basis” — a blatant violation of state rules mandating health care workers and nursing home patients get the shots first.

The CEO of ParCare was photographed getting the shot:

CEO of #ParCare Community Health gets #Moderna shot Tuesday. NYS Health Commissioner says state police to start criminal investigation into how #vaccine was obtained in Orange Co & whether members of public bypassed health workers & nursing home residents. pic.twitter.com/qJvceUdcXN — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) December 26, 2020

And the company shared this tweet showing Rabbi Hershel Schachter receiving a vaccination:

ParCare is cooperating with the investigation:

1/3 During these unprecedented times, we have striven to provide critical healthcare services and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those qualified to receive them under the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines>>> — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 27, 2020

2/3 which includes frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Parcare Community Health Network has a long history of partnering with the City of New York to provide vital healthcare services to New Yorkers who need them most – including providing COVID-19 testing>>> — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 27, 2020

3/3 As we actively cooperate with the New York State Department of Health on this matter, we will continue to perform top-quality healthcare services to help New York come out of this pandemic. — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 27, 2020

