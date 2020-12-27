https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/new-york-is-investigating-a-health-network-serving-orthodox-jewish-neighborhoods-for-checks-notes-vaccinating-people-against-covid-19-a/

New York is now reportedly investigating a local health network that serves primarily Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods for ~ checks notes ~ vaccinating people against Covid-19:

The group isn’t even hiding it which is how the state’s crack investigative team was made aware of the nefarious scheme to keep people safe:

THIS is what they’re investigating? From the NY Daily News:

ParCare vowed to vaccinate anyone over age 60 who sign up online on a “first come first served basis” — a blatant violation of state rules mandating health care workers and nursing home patients get the shots first.

The CEO of ParCare was photographed getting the shot:

And the company shared this tweet showing Rabbi Hershel Schachter receiving a vaccination:

ParCare is cooperating with the investigation:

