https://thehill.com/homenews/media/531780-new-york-post-editorial-board-calls-on-president-trump-to-start-thinking-about

The New York Post’s editorial board called on President TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE to “start thinking” about the Georgia runoff races and to “stop thinking” about overturning the election results.

The Post promoted its editorial board’s piece, which pleaded with the president to “end this dark charade” of “cheering for an undemocratic coup” to change the 2020 election results, on the front page of its Monday paper.

The newspaper’s editorial board labeled the Georgia Senate runoff election as “an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country” as the races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing Trump, the editorial board wrote, “Unfortunately, you’re obsessed with the next day, Jan. 6, when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote.”

The Post noted that the president “had every right to investigate the election,” but added “let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing.”

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous,” the editorial board wrote. “We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

“Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5,” it added.

The editorial board encouraged Trump to expend his resources in the Senate race to preserve his accomplishments and prevent the Democrats from having the presidency, the House and the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Securing the Senate means securing your legacy,” the editorial board wrote. “You should use your considerable charm and influence to support the Georgia candidates, mobilizing your voters for them. Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week.”

“If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered,” it concluded. “Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.”

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrother of Biden adviser Ricchetti hired as lobbyist at Amazon Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Global COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million MORE has been recognized as the winner of the 2020 election for nearly two months, but Trump has refused to concede to him. The Electoral College certified Biden’s victory earlier this month, and Congress’s certification of the vote is the last step before Inauguration Day.

The president instead has promoted claims that widespread voter fraud led to Biden’s win without presenting supporting evidence. His campaign filed several lawsuits challenging the vote in battleground states that were unsuccessful.

The editorial board’s article came hours after the president tweeted, “See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!”

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBiden on working with Senate Republicans: ‘I’ll never publicly embarrass them’ GOP seeks to avoid messy Trump fight over Electoral College Ossoff, Warnock each rake in over 0 million MORE (R-Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueBiden on working with Senate Republicans: ‘I’ll never publicly embarrass them’ Ossoff, Warnock each rake in over 0 million Judge throws out GOP lawsuit to close Georgia ballot drop boxes after business hours MORE (R-Ga.) are running to keep their Senate seats against Democratic contenders Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races moved to runoff after no candidate in either race earned a majority of votes in November.

If either Republican wins, the GOP will retain control of the Senate. But if both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala Harris2020’s historic firsts and what to watch in the new year Democrats set to clash in special House elections Biden, Harris release Christmas greetings, call for continuing COVID-19 precautions MORE becoming the tie-breaking vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

