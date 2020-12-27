https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-state-investigating-whether-health-care-network-fraudulently-distributed-covid-19-vaccine_3632053.html

New York state health officials are investigating whether a Brooklyn-based health network has “fraudulently” obtained and distributed Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released Saturday, New York State Health Department Commissioner Howard Zucker said investigators are looking into reports that ParCare Community Health Network, which runs facilities in Brooklyn, Orange County, and Manhattan, “may have fraudulently obtained [the] COVID-19 vaccine [and] transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state” that then administered it to members of the public.

This alleged diversion goes against New York State’s plan to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staffers before anyone else, Zucker said.

“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter,” Zucker added. “Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation came after BoroPark 24, a hyperlocal news site, reported that ParCare was offering hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines to “anyone who is a healthcare worker, older than the age of 60, or who has underlying medical conditions” in Brooklyn.

Gary Schlesinger, the CEO and president of ParCare, told BoroPark 24 that the five Brooklyn offices have 2,800 COVID-19 vaccines available, and there will be more vaccines arriving every day. Residents living near any of those offices can sign up for the vaccines at ParCare’s website.

“Once you are on the list, we have to vet to make sure that you are either a healthcare worker, are over 60, or have underlying conditions,” Schlesinger said. “We will not give the vaccine to people who are not eligible for this first batch of the shots.”

ParCare released a statement late Saturday night, saying the health network will continue to operate while cooperating with the state investigation.

“During these unprecedented times, we have striven to provide critical healthcare services and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those qualified to receive them under the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines, which includes frontline healthcare workers and first responders,” ParCare’s statement reads.

“Parcare Community Health Network has a long history of partnering with the City of New York to provide vital healthcare services to New Yorkers who need them most—including providing COVID-19 testing—especially for New Yorkers in medically underserved communities who’ve been hardest hit by COVID-19,” the statement continued. “As we actively cooperate with the New York State Department of Health on this matter, we will continue to perform top-quality healthcare services to help New York come out of this pandemic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

