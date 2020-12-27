https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/12/27/no-one-cares-bernie-sanders-gets-reminded-that-he-lost-after-whining-about-joe-bidens-potential-cabinet/

Joe Biden is not in office, and yet he is being pushed leftward by the extreme faction of his party. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has described himself as a Democrat-socialist, is not happy with the lack of “progressives” he sees comprising a Biden administration.

The replies to that tweet and headline by Politico, even from those opining from a leftist point of view, are overwhelmingly in favor of Sanders finding the exit door on presidential politics.

Does anyone really believe Democrats in power will resist capitulating to Sanders and others on the extreme Left?

