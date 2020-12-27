https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/12/27/no-one-cares-bernie-sanders-gets-reminded-that-he-lost-after-whining-about-joe-bidens-potential-cabinet/

Joe Biden is not in office, and yet he is being pushed leftward by the extreme faction of his party. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has described himself as a Democrat-socialist, is not happy with the lack of “progressives” he sees comprising a Biden administration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday he’d like to see more progressives in President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet. https://t.co/PKpTwGDDGq — POLITICO (@politico) December 27, 2020

The replies to that tweet and headline by Politico, even from those opining from a leftist point of view, are overwhelmingly in favor of Sanders finding the exit door on presidential politics.

Of course he would. Ol’ Sour Grapes Sanders never changes lol https://t.co/NtE42bPTdw — Will Ferlis (@TrillFerlis) December 27, 2020

How many times do we have to tell Bernie and his supporters? When you lose the election, you don’t get to pick who is in the cabinet https://t.co/hs9aCz8IH7 — Whoa! It’s Jay 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🐝🥁💯 (@whoaitsjay81) December 27, 2020

This establishment boot licker is just crying because Biden cut him out after they were done using him 😂😂😂 https://t.co/C6azyJz8UV — FactsTrumpFeelings (@FactTrumpFeel) December 27, 2020

No one cares about what you want, you should have won the election, shut up and retire https://t.co/Kf5QARKp8k — Nicholas van Eerde🔻 (@nicovaneerde) December 27, 2020

Why is anyone paying attention to anything Socialist scab Bernie Sanders says? #ByeBernie. You’re over. https://t.co/CnkZ5mO1Zy — CharlesNotes (@Charles_Notes) December 27, 2020

Bernie Sanders isn’t going to get a Cabinet seat. Because really, he’s the only “progressive” that he cares about https://t.co/dRh0UOEU3G — L_M_Fisher Proud Moderate Centrist Liberal (@L_M_Fisher) December 27, 2020

I would like to as well but that’s not what Democrats voted for this year or else the headline would be “Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to see more moderates in President-elect Bernie Sanders’ Cabinet.” https://t.co/OXirL3DcRn — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 27, 2020

Does anyone really believe Democrats in power will resist capitulating to Sanders and others on the extreme Left?

