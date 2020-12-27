https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/531728-nothing-becomes-donald-trumps-presidency-like-his-leaving-it

In “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and niece of the president, described her uncle’s fundamental personality traits. Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE, she indicated, believes that lying, spinning, obfuscating, and bullying are not only acceptable, they are a way of life. According to her, he believes only losers apologize or display vulnerability. Incapable of acknowledging — let alone empathizing with — the suffering of others, Trump, she says, meets all nine criteria for narcissism outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Donald Trump, she concluded, will never change.

That’s from a relative.

When it became clear that Joe Biden Joe BidenBrother of Biden adviser Ricchetti hired as lobbyist at Amazon Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Global COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million MORE had won the election, Mary Trump predicted that her uncle, the president, would not concede or cooperate in the activities associated with a peaceful transition of power. The “kind of person who thinks that even if you steal and cheat to win, you deserve to win,” she wrote, “he’ll be having meltdowns upon meltdowns.” Trump will “break stuff,” issue pardons “that will demoralize us,” and do these things “with a vengeance.”

In his final months in the White House, Trump is fulfilling his niece’s prediction.

Trump has abandoned even the pretense of doing his job.

The president is spending his time tweeting and retweeting false and definitively debunked claims that the election was rigged; he’s reportedly considering schemes to retain power (including a declaration of martial law, seizing voting machines, rerunning the election, and persuading state legislatures or courts to overrule voters); he’s settling scores — and playing golf.

Trump has not met with his own Coronavirus Task Force for months. He has made no public statements about the surge in Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities. He has not urged Americans to wear masks, to social distance, or refrain from traveling during the holidays. He has not been vaccinated. When Vice President Pence, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, or Surgeon General Jerome Adams Jerome AdamsSunday shows – COVID-19 relief, cyberattack dominate Surgeon general: Immigration status should not be barrier to receiving COVID-19 vaccine Sunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal MORE were vaccinated he did not appear to assure Americans that Pfizer or Moderna shots are safe and effective. He has been silent about distribution of the vaccine, acquisition of an adequate supply of doses, and criteria for deciding who gets vaccinated first.

The self-proclaimed master of the art of the deal, Trump did not play an active role in the protracted negotiations that led to a $900 billion bi-partisan COVID relief bill. After the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the legislation — and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin praised it — Trump called the bill a “disgrace.” He demanded an increase (from $600 to $2,000) in payments to low and middle-income Americans, an amount Democrats support and Republicans oppose. He blasted allocations for foreign aid, the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center for Performing Acts (that were in the budget his administration sent to Congress) that are part of omnibus appropriations for government operations and the military, and unconnected to COVID relief. A veto (that is not overridden) or refusal to sign the bill will have devastating consequences for millions of Americans as well as result in a government shutdown beginning Dec. 29.

Following revelations of a massive hack on government agencies (including Homeland Security, Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, and State), deemed a “grave risk” to national security and attributed to Russia by the CIA, NSA and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump sent a Welcome to Fantasy Island tweet: “The Cyber Hack is far greater on the Fake News Media than in actuality… everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big.”

On Dec. 22, Trump issued 20 pardons and commutations, many of them to cronies and political allies.

Trump pardoned Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsPardoning elected officials sends the wrong message Trump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons draw criticism for benefiting political allies MORE (R-N.Y.), the first House member to endorse Trump in 2016 who pled guilty to lying to the FBI and conspiring to commit securities fraud; Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan HunterPardoning elected officials sends the wrong message Trump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner in latest round MORE (R-Calif.), another supporter, who (after blaming his wife) pled guilty to using hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal expenses, and Rep. Steven Stockman (R-Texas), who was convicted of fraud and money laundering.

On Dec. 23, Trump pardoned political operatives Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons include former officer who released police dog on man Paul Manafort: Handmaiden to dictators MORE and Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrump’s final weeks create chaos for Congress Trump pardons include former officer who released police dog on man Paul Manafort: Handmaiden to dictators MORE, and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerNetanyahu invites Morocco’s king to Israel after first flight between countries Pompeo: US to establish diplomatic post in contested Western Sahara Kushner flies on first commercial flight between Israel and Morocco MORE’s father. Former U.S. Attorney Chris Christie Chris ChristieGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner in latest round Trump’s refusal to concede sows confusion among staff MORE, who prosecuted the case, said Kushner had committed “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes I ever prosecuted.”

More pardons — quite possibly including “preemptive” ones — are sure to come.

“The worst thing” for Donald Trump “is becoming irrelevant,” Mary Trump maintains.

To root for Trump to make America “grate” again, however, is to root against honesty, empathy, and democracy.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century.”

