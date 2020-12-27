https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/november-gun-buying-activity-shatters-records-highest-percent-increase-two-decades/

Gun-buying activity in the U.S shattered records in 2020.

And November was the busiest on record for FBI background checks.

Just The News reported:

Gun-buying activity shattered records in the U.S. this year, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation recording both the highest number of background checks in its history and the highest increase of checks year-over-year in over two decades. Last month was the busiest November on record for FBI background checks in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to the Bureau's month-by-month data. Background checks were up 40% from the prior November, with over 3.6 million checks performed throughout the month.

The year 2020 is on pace to have the second-highest percentage increase in the history of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System:

Overall, the FBI has recorded 35,758,249 background checks so far this year, a provisional number that is already 26% higher than last year’s total of nearly 28,400,000. That’s the second-highest percentage increase in the 21-year history of the NICS.

A Gallup poll released in November found that support for gun control is declining and hit its lowest since 2016.

