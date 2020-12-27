https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/12/nyc-man-murders-americanized-daughter-who-didnt-want-to-wear-hijab

My latest in PJ Media:

Kabary Salem is a former Olympic boxer who was arraigned Tuesday on murder charges over the strangulation death of his daughter, Ola Salem. Ola Salem, a Muslim women’s rights activist, was found dead in Staten Island on October 24, 2019. According to an acquaintance, Ola Salem was “becoming very Americanized,” and that seems to have been what sent her father over the edge.

Kabary Salem was extradited from Kuwait, to which he fled not long after his daughter’s body was discovered. Before he left, he spoke to the New York Times about the murder, and told them, according to the New York Daily News, that “his daughter had complained to him that she was being tailed by another car on the highway.”

He played his part to the hilt, telling the Times: “I want to know what happened to her, what is the reason for that, but no one tells me. I am just waiting. She was a really good, beautiful girl.”

The reality was much uglier: “It’s unclear what sparked the violence,” notes the Daily News. “The DA’s office wouldn’t comment on a report that the father wasn’t happy with the man his daughter was dating. A source who knew the daughter told the Daily News she was becoming more Westernized and didn’t want to wear her hijab.”

This source, which for quite understandable reasons remained unnamed, said of Ola Salem: “She was very outspoken. She wasn’t timid. She was becoming Americanized.”

That increases the likelihood that this was an honor killing, a murder carried out in order to cleanse the family of the dishonor brought upon it by the immorality of a daughter.

