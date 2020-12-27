https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/police-nashville-blast-credit-divine-intervention/

(NBC NEWS) — One of the officers on the scene during the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day credited God with his last-minute decision to walk away from the recreational vehicle just seconds before it exploded.

The blast, which police called an “intentional act,” injured at least three people and destroyed 41 businesses and other buildings nearby. Local and federal law enforcement agencies said they know of no motive for the explosion, which occurred early Friday after the vehicle announced a warning for people to evacuate with a recording of a woman’s voice.

The RV also played the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark at one point before the blast, an officer said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

