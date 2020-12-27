https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/metro-police-confirm-person-of-interest-following-downtown-nashville-explosion/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mid-1960s classic “Downtown” by Petula Clark played from the RV parked in downtown Nashville prior to the explosion that damaged more than 40 buildings and injured at least three people Christmas morning.

“What I remembered was ‘downtown, where the lights shine bright,’” Metro Officer Tyler Luellen said of the song playing, as he and his fellow officers worked fast to evacuate people in the area of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

