On Sunday, President Trump signed the COVID-19 relief bill to immediately renew increased unemployment benefits, protect against eviction and foreclosures, and start the process for further relief to be administered to those suffering from coronavirus lockdown protocols. But he did so while invoking the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, an obscure law that gives him the power to “redline” challenges in the bill.

Reports from DC indicate members of both parties on Capitol Hill are furious but will go to work on the necessary changes that include removing the abundant “pork” in the bill, increasing the amount to be sent to families, and addressing other areas of concern such as Section 230 and voter fraud. Here is the President’s statement:

As President of the United States it is my responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by the China Virus. I understand that many small businesses have been forced to close as a result of harsh actions by Democrat-run states. Many people are back to work, but my job is not done until everyone is back to work. Fortunately, as a result of my work with Congress in passing the CARES Act earlier this year, we avoided another Great Depression. Under my leadership, Project Warp Speed has been a tremendous success, my Administration and I developed a vaccine many years ahead of wildest expectations, and we are distributing these vaccines, and others soon coming, to millions of people. As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child. As President I am demanding many rescissions under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Act provides that, “whenever the President determines that all or part of any budget authority will not be required to carry out the full objectives or scope of programs for which it is provided, or that such budget authority should be rescinded for fiscal policy or other reasons (including termination of authorized projects or activities for which budget authority has been provided), the President shall transmit to both Houses of Congress a special message” describing the amount to be reserved, the relevant accounts, the reasons for the rescission, and the economic effects of the rescission. 2 U.S.C. § 683. I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill. I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more. On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed. Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election. The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud. Big Tech must not get protections of Section 230! Voter Fraud must be fixed! Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!

If this works, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, then we’re witnessing a mastercourse in how a president can get what the people need without harming them along the way. Many conservatives, including me, were initially very disappointed in what appeared to be the President caving to pressure from the left. But this new development changes things. It may end up putting him and the American people in a better position than if he hadn’t signed the bill at all.

Here’s a breakdown by White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere:

🚨🚨🚨President @realDonaldTrump has signed H.R. 133, an Act making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, providing coronavirus emergency response and relief, and for other purposes. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

The President is sending a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. Sending back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump: “Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!” — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

All of this puts the spotlight back on Congress to address the issues the President has highlighted, but there’s no requirement for them to act. Capitol Hill has already agreed to address some of them, but if they do not pass laws in the next 45 days directly addressing them, then the bill will go forward as is, pork included. Here’s a breakdown of the powers of the Act regarding “rescissions” and “deferrals,” which are the ways the President redlined the COVID-19 relief bill:

Rescissions

Put simply, if the President wants to spend less money than Congress provided for a particular purpose, he or she must first secure a law providing Congressional approval to rescind the funding in question. The ICA requires that the President send a special message to Congress identifying the amount of the proposed rescission; the reasons for it; and the budgetary, economic, and programmatic effects of the rescission. Upon transmission of such special message, the President may withhold certain funding in the affected accounts for up to 45 legislative session days. If a law approving the rescission is not enacted within the 45 days, any withheld funds must be made available for obligation.

A 2018 Government Accountability Office legal opinion holds that if the President proposes a rescission, he or she must make the affected funds available to be prudently obligated before the funds expire, even if the 45-day clock is still running. This means, for example, that the President cannot strategically time a rescission request for late in the fiscal year and withhold the funding until it expires, thus achieving a rescission without Congressional approval.

Deferrals

The ICA defines a “deferral” as withholding, delaying, or – through other Executive action or inaction – effectively precluding funding from being obligated or spent. The ICA prescribes three narrow circumstances in which the President may propose to defer funding for a program: (1) providing for contingencies; (2) achieving budgetary savings made possible through improved operational efficiency; and (3) as specifically provided by law.

The ICA requires that the President send a special message to Congress identifying the amount of the proposed deferral; the reasons for it; and the period of the proposed deferral. Upon transmission of such special message, the funds may be deferred without further action by Congress; however, the deferral cannot extend beyond the end of the fiscal year in which the special message is sent. The ICA language on deferrals is long-standing budget law that allows the Executive branch to delay the obligation or expenditure of funding only for the specified reasons rather than policy reasons.

It’s imperative that We the People now follow President Trump’s lead and apply pressure to Congress to address the issues he has redlined. They are not required to do anything at all. That’s why if we really want the pork removed and other issues addressed, including voter fraud and Section 230, then we need to let Congress know they cannot just move forward and let the bill stand as-is.

This is a strong move by President Trump, but he needs our help. We must apply pressure on Capitol Hill to address the important issues in the bill or they can simply run out the 45-day clock. We mustn’t allow that.

