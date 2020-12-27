https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/president-trump-has-reportedly-signed-the-covid-19-relief-spending-bill/

Multiple media accounts are reporting that President Trump has signed the Covid-19 relief/omnibus spending bill:

Earlier, the president indicated that “good news” was coming on the bill, but it wasn’t immediately clear what he was referring to:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...