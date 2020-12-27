https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/president-trump-on-the-just-signed-bill-much-more-money-is-coming-i-will-never-give-up-my-fight-for-the-american-people/

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the Covid-19 relief/omnibus spending bill has been signed and he relayed a statement from President Trump that “much more money is coming” and he will “never give up [his] fight for the American people!”

Deere said the president sent a redlined version of the bill back to Congress with the changes he wants to be made:

This also sounds like he approves of the Dem plan to increase relief payments:

We’d like to see more information on this one, however. Did Nancy Pelosi agree to Section 230 reform?

Or this one on a voter fraud investigation?

Deere said the Senate will begin acting on all three items:

We hope:

***

