https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-please-write-executive-order-2020-ballots-images-select-states-audited-quickly-method-designed-jovan-pulitizer/

We have a request for President Trump. We ask you to join us and inventor Jovan Pulitzer in our request to allow Jovan to audit the ballots and images from the 2020 election in select states.

We believe the future of this country depends on this request, which is well within all our rights, to be accepted and ordered by you, President Trump.

President Donald J. Trump please accept our request. We ask you to please write an Executive Order mandating that the ballots and images in select states be audited and reviewed for fraud by Jovan Pulitzer.

We first learned of Inventor Jovan Pulitzer a few weeks ago and reported that he is able to audit millions of ballots in a day based on his method for reviewing ballots and images. His biography and ideas were provided in our article. He believes there was fraud in the 2020 election and that he can prove it quickly:

Georgia

Dr. Jovan Pulitzer now requests President Trump sign an Executive Order to allow the ballots and images in Georgia to be audited and reviewed. This is based on new data that over 100,000 ballots in Fulton County Georgia alone appear to be fraudulent as noted in the video below:

We also know per a report yesterday that there are still nearly a half a million ballots in Georgia that are still missing chain of custody documentation in the state. No doubt these ballots are fraudulent too. The whole state should be selected for an audit of ballots and images performed by Mr. Pulitzer:

Pennsylvania

We already knew that in Pennsylvania tens of thousands of ballots were returned before they were sent out. We know hundreds of thousands of completed ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania before the election. We also know that 2.5 million absentee ballots were counted in Pennsylvania but only 1.8 million in total were sent out. This state should be audited as well.

Arizona

In Arizona we know that truckloads of ballots kept coming after vote-counters were repeatedly told that the counting was over. We also know that per a sample of 100 ballots, three percent of the ballots were deemed fraudulent and all went to Joe Biden. We also know that data scientists believe 790,000 ballots were injected into the system in Arizona. This state should also be audited.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada

In Wisconsin over 200,000 ballots for Joe Biden related to permanently disabled individuals were recently deemed by a judge to be illegitimate. We know of many other ballots that were in pristine condition which indicates fraud as well.

In Michigan poll observers when not kicked out of the room also observed ballots being counted which were in sequential order, which is impossible. This state had so much corruption during the election, its ballots should all be audited.

In Nevada we know around 42,000 people voted more than once. We also know Dominion voting machines in one county alone had 70% of its ballots kicked out that then had to be adjudicated.

At a minimum these states should be audited as well.

Mr. President, Inventor Pulitzer believes he can audit millions of ballots and images in a day. Please provide him the ability to audit the ballots and images in these states so we can determine the true result of the 2020 election in these states.

(Please help us by sharing this post with the President, members in Congress and members in state legislatures. This audit can be done expediently with a significant amount performed before January 6th in select states.)

