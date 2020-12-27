https://www.oann.com/trump-slams-big-tech-calls-ndaa-a-travesty-of-a-bill/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT – Saturday, December 26, 2020

President Trump is once again taking a stand against Big Tech and its Section 230 protections.

In a tweet on Saturday, the President denounced the ‘National Defense Authorization Act.’

I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!! https://t.co/V99lShpLCe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

He said he will not stand by and “watch this travesty of a bill happen, without reigning in Big Tech.”

He added, “End section 230 now before it’s too late.” He went on to call it “so bad for our country,” while urging lawmakers to “show courage and do what’s right.”

Our $740 defense bill is a gift to China, Russia & Big Tech. It fails to terminate the internationally dangerous Section 230, won’t allow us to bring our troops back home (where they belong), renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible! https://t.co/txJle9Ezlg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

House members have also spoken out against Section 230.

“Section 230…it needs to be repealed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stated. “These technology companies are not acting in the manner of why 230 was created, and we see on a daily basis, they don’t need that protection any longer.”

The law protects tech platforms from liability when it comes to user-posted content and censorship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

